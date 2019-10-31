LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Highway Patrol has launched a new program to encourage drivers to slow their speeds at some of the biggest traffic trouble spots across the Las Vegas Valley.
Drivers can now spot troopers parked at six elevated medians on different freeways, created in partnership with the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Commission. The perches are all a mile away from freeway locations with the highest rates of drivers slamming on their brakes and crashes related to speeding.
It’s a program to encourage traffic approaching the hot spots to slow down well before oncoming traffic suddenly halts to much slower speeds.
The elevated medians are at Interstate 15 and Russell Road, I-15 and Lake Mead Boulevard, I-15 and Spring Mountain Road in both directions, U.S. 95 and Cheyenne Avenue southbound and U.S. 95 and Jones Boulevard southbound.
“When you see a police car, you slow down; no one likes being pulled over,” NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said. NHP officials launched the first elevated median along I-15 and Russell, and in a year reported 19 percent fewer crashes and 91 percent of drivers slowing down before the traffic trouble spot.
“We are hoping fatalities on the highways become a thing of the past,” Smaka said. State officials said 194 people have died in 187 car crashes on Nevada roadways this year.
Officials hope to add more elevated medians around the valley’s freeways.
