LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada State Treasurer's Office has announced the state's annual unclaimed property auction is now open.

More than 4,400 items are up for auction, according to a news release. Items include fine jewelry, costume jewelry, coins, stamps and more. Also included in this year’s auction are five 10-pound lots of uncut corundum, the mineral that is the base for sapphires and rubies.

All auction items are available for viewing and bidding on tntauction.com, the release said.

The items come from abandoned safe-deposit boxes, the release said. The contents are remitted to Nevada’s Unclaimed Property Division after three years of no contact from the owner. Once the abandoned boxes are delivered to the treasurer’s office, the contents are held for a minimum of one year, at which point they become eligible to be auctioned.

All proceeds from the auction are credited to the respective owner’s account and remain eligible for claiming indefinitely, according to the release. Last year, the treasurer’s office returned more than $44 million in unclaimed property to those entitled to it.

To search for unclaimed property or learn more about Nevada’s Unclaimed Property Division, visit nevadatreasurer.gov.