LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Supreme Court on Friday formally disbarred former Las Vegas lawyer Alexis Plunkett.
Plunkett was already not allowed to practice law in the state as a condition of a plea agreement. She had pleaded guilty in March to possession of a portable telecommunication device by a prisoner for providing a phone to her inmate boyfriend while he was in custody. Prosecutors dropped Plunkett's charges of attempting to bribe a witness to influence testimony and attempting to dissuade a person from testifying as part of her plea. She was sentenced to three years' probation and community service in May.
In Friday's order, the Nevada Supreme Court said Plunkett's "misconduct injured the profession and the legal system, especially when taking into consideration her position as a criminal defense attorney and the nature of her misconduct, but more importantly, she caused great injury to her clients."
What a shame... She never should have got convicted of anything. She gave a phone to ber boyfriend in jail... So what? If jails weren't exploiting inmates by recording phone calls or charging excessive fees this wouldn't be an issue.
