Nevada State Sen. Yvanna Cancela and her dog, Louie arrive at Nevada Legislature on the third day of the 31st Special Session in Carson City, Nev., on Friday, July 10, 2020. Someone who works in the Nevada legislative building has tested positive for the coronavirus as lawmakers debate emergency measures involving the pandemic, an official said Friday. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent via AP, Pool)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada State Senator will serve as part of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration team.

Sen. Yvanna Cancela (D-District 10) confirmed the appointment Monday morning. Cancela will serve as a Deputy Executive Director on the team, according to Biden campaign Deputy National Press Secretary Matt Hill.

"Truly an honor to be a part of this mighty team," Cancela said on Twitter. "It’ll be a special moment for our country when @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris are sworn in, and I feel so lucky to be a part of it. 51 days and counting!"

Cancela helped campaign for Biden in Nevada during the 2020 election.

Biden's team announced the formation of the inauguration committee Monday morning, with the launch of social media pages and a website.

