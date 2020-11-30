LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada State Senator will serve as part of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration team.
Sen. Yvanna Cancela (D-District 10) confirmed the appointment Monday morning. Cancela will serve as a Deputy Executive Director on the team, according to Biden campaign Deputy National Press Secretary Matt Hill.
Truly an honor to be a part of this mighty team. It’ll be a special moment for our country when @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris are sworn in, and I feel so lucky to be a part of it. 51 days and counting! https://t.co/gPmaccC8dj— Yvanna D. Cancela (@YvannaCancela) November 30, 2020
"Truly an honor to be a part of this mighty team," Cancela said on Twitter. "It’ll be a special moment for our country when @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris are sworn in, and I feel so lucky to be a part of it. 51 days and counting!"
Cancela helped campaign for Biden in Nevada during the 2020 election.
Biden's team announced the formation of the inauguration committee Monday morning, with the launch of social media pages and a website.
