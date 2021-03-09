LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada State Museum announces reopening for March 20 after a temporarily closing due to COVID-19.
As part of its reopening, the museum will celebrate Women's History Month with new exhibits and biographies of Nevada women in its gallery.
"Prejudice and Pride: The Fight to Vote," an exhibit on the ratification on the 19th Amendment, and a new display about local educator and philanthropist Lilly Fong are now among the museum's current exhibits.
The permanent gallery has also been updated to include new showgirl costumes as well as outfits from old Helldorado Days events held in Las Vegas.
The Nevada State Museum is located on the Springs Preserve campus, and is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors must reserve tickets for a specific time and day in advance.
