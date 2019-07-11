LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada State Museum announced a new showgirl exhibit, which shows original costume designs from the show "Jubilee."
The iconic cabaret show closed in 2016 after a 35-year run at Bally's.
According to a statement from the museum, the newest exhibit will be titled, "The Artistry of Pete Menefee, Costume Design for the Jubilee Stage," and showcases Menefee's costume designs that were created for the production.
The new exhibit will feature design artworks, created for pre and post-fire editions of "Jubilee," as well as the revision-editions mounted in 1996 and 2012, the museum said.
"'Jubilee' is still regarded as one of the most lavish and expensive cabaret shows ever to grace the Las Vegas Strip, or even the world stage," said Karan Feder, the museum’s guest curator of costume and textiles. "The specialized skilled hands of the varied artisans involved with the execution of the production are worthy of legitimate acknowledgement and study."
The museum said it recently acquired Menefee's costume designs for the show's "Titanic" number during the 2012 show revision.
"The Artistry of Pete Menefee, Costume Design for the Jubilee Stage" will be on display until Sept. 1, 2019. The exhibit is free with museum admission.
The Nevada State Museum is located at 309 South Valley View Boulevard at the Springs Preserve. For more on the museum's admission prices, click here.
