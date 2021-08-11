LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada SPCA announced it will host its first ever Neon Dog Walk on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 6-9 p.m. at Sunset Park's Dunes Trail Loop in Las Vegas.
The organization said it's a family-friendly glow-in-the-dark 1.7-mile fun walk, where dog lovers and their pups can deck out in glow-in-the-dark swag to light the trail.
Each participant will receive and exclusive t-shirt and goodie bag. After the walk, a Neon Village will feature food, music, a beer garden and pet-friendly vendors.
All proceeds benefit the Nevada SPCA to help pets around the valley. To register, and find more information, head to the organization's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.