LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On a day that is normally devoted to groundhogs, Nevada SPCA is asking Southern Nevada to devote the day to guinea pigs instead.
On Wednesday, Feb. 2, Groundhog Day, Nevada SPCA is hosting "Guinea Pig Day", where the organization is waiving all adoption fees for guinea pigs. This is the second annual adoption event, after a successful turnout in 2021 where all guinea pigs found forever homes.
Those interested in taking part can visit the Nevada SPCA's new shelter located at 5375 S. Procyon St. Suite 108, between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Feb. 2. All adoptions are first-come, first-served.
For additional information call (702) 873-7722 or visit nevadaspca.org.
