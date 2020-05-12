LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada SPCA said the first case of a deadly rabbit virus has been identified in Southern Nevada.
Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2, also known as RHDV2, has caused its first domestic fatality in the Las Vegas Valley, according to NSPCA. The virus doesn't impact human health but is highly contagious with domestic and wild rabbits.
“We’re urging pet rabbit owners to be extra vigilant right now by taking precautions including thoroughly washing your hands with warm soapy water before handling your pet rabbit as well as sanitizing all equipment and cages with a bleach and water solution. Rabbit owners should not introduce new rabbits from unknown or untrusted sources at this time,” NSPCA executive director Lori Heeren said in a statement. “Additionally, wash greens thoroughly and use only a trusted hay and feed source.”
NSPCA warns that infected rabbits may develop a fever, become reluctant to eat or show respiratory distress, but that signs of RHDV2 are nearly non-existent and result in sudden death due to internal bleeding.
RHDV2 can be spread through direct contact with an infected rabbits excretions or blood, carcasses, food, water and contaminated materials, NSPCA said. While humans cannot contract the virus, they can spread it indirectly through clothing and other animals in the home.
NSPCA also warns that the virus is very resistant to high heat and can live on surfaces for 200 days.
While a vaccine for RHDV2 isn't currently available in the U.S., the State Veterinary Board has placed an order for the vaccine, NSPCA said.
In response, NSPCA has suspended all rabbit adoptions until further notice. NSPCA recommended anyone with about the disease contact their veterinarian.
If the disease detected, NSPCA recommended reporting in to Dr. Nate LaHue at the Nevada Department of Wildlife. LaHue can be reached via email nate.lahue@ndow.org or by phone at (775) 688-1813.
