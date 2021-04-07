LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nine sheriffs across Nevada have joined nearly 300 sheriffs across the country urging President Joe Biden to secure the Southern border and take more action against illegal immigration.
The sheriffs all co-signed a letter to President Biden. In the letter, the officers claim the President is intentionally undermining their agencies and their efforts to enforce the law.
“President Biden is knowingly and intentionally undermining America’s Sheriffs and our collaborative efforts with our local, state and federal public safety partners to enforce the rule of law,” said Bristol County, Mass., Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson, who spear-headed the letter to the president. “He and the policies of his administration are placing our citizens, neighborhoods and our nation in public safety and public health danger.”
The sheriffs asked President Biden to act now and change course before public safety resources become overwhelmed.
The Nevada sheriffs that co-signed are from Eureka, Douglas, Lyon, Nye, Churchill, Elko, Lander, and White Pine counties and Carson City. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo did not co-sign.
Sheriff Lombardo didn't sign. What a shock....not!
