LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Education (NDOE) said three schools in Nevada, including two within the Clark County School District, were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools in Exemplary High Performing Schools Category.
Advanced Technologies Academy (A-TECH) and Charles & Phyllis Frias Elementary School in Clark County and Hunter Lake Elementary School in the Washoe County School District made the list.
NDOE identified each of the schools for high academic achievement and graduation rates, a statement from the department said.
"We are extremely proud of our two schools being honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools," said Dr. Jesus F. Jara, Clark County School District Superintendent. "[A-TECH] and Charles and Phyllis Frias prove yet again that CCSD is quickly becoming the number one choice for parents and students to receive a rich and rigorous education in Clark County."
The U.S. Department of Education verified the data and recognized the accomplishments of these schools by inviting representatives to the 2019 National Blue Ribbon School Awards Ceremony in Washington D.C. in November, NDOE said in a statement.
According to CCSD, the award is based on the school's overall academic achievement excellence or their progress in closing achivement gaps among student subgroups.
This year, the DOE selected 362 public and private schools across the country as National Blue Ribbon Schools.
"The students, teachers, administrators and parents at these schools should all be proud to be recognized for being among Nevada's highest performing schools," said Jhone Ebert, Superintendent of Public Instruction. "These schools have achieved academic excellence and will serve as models to all Nevada schools."
The coveted National Blue Ribbon School awards affirm the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content, a statement from CCSD said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.