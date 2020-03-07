LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Unemployment rates in the state of Nevada fell slightly in January, reaching an all-time low.
According to a state report released last week, employment was up 3,900 jobs over the month and up 22,800 over the year with a growth of 1.6%.
The unemployment rate for January sat at 3.6%, down 0.1% from December.
“I am excited to see January’s numbers reflect that Nevada’s unemployment rate has hit its all-time low and that our employment growth is ongoing,” said Governor Steve Sisolak in an emailed statement. “As Nevada continues to grow, we must look to the future and continue working to provide every jobseeker in Nevada with access to high-quality jobs in this economy.”
This was the lowest rate since 1976 and is down 10% from the all-time high. This also marked the first time since the 2007 financial crisis that Nevada's unemployment and the nation's didn't have a gap.
Construction added the most jobs of any sector, according to the report.
