LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada’s first marijuana tasting lounge opens Saturday at NuWu Cannabis Marketplace.
It will be like a wine tasting: People can try different kinds of marijuana in small quantities, then buy a larger amount of the product to take home.
“This has never been done,” Benny Tso said. Tso one of 55 members of the Paiute Tribe and works at the dispensary.
Nuwu was the first dispensary in the valley to offer a 24-hour drive through. Now it's the first to have a marijuana tasting room.
“Oh, my god, do you know how super stoked I am for this moment?" Las Vegas local and NuWu regular Melissa Applewhite said. "I will be the first one at the door!”
“I think it’s very smart and forward thinking,” said Johnny Medina, another NuWu regular.
“This is my number-one dispensary because it’s open 24 hours and they have a drive through, guys, drive through, come on!” Applewhite said.
“It’s owned by the Native American tribe in Nevada, so I appreciate that aspect of it,” Medina said.
Marijuana tasting rooms or lounges aren’t allowed in the city or the county; NuWu is on sovereign tribal land.
“We created the Las Vegas Paiute Cannabis Authority that regulates the ability to do this,” Tso said. Tso is also a council member on the board.
“You can buy it, but there’s nowhere to go,” he said.
Tasting lounges solve that dilemma for tourists.
“You can bring your friends. You don’t have to worry about doing it on the street,” said one woman visiting from Austin, Texas.
“We make sure that they can get out here in a safe manner,” Tso said.
Just like when drinking alcohol, Tso said NuWu employees encourage customers to use rideshare or taxis. Servers will be watching customers.
“They have the experience and they have the knowledge to know when somebody’s been, you know, has a little too much to consume,” Tso said.
Customers are charged the same marijuana sales tax on tribal land, but it goes back to the tribe's government.
“With this industry and going this route and going to the future, I think we just expanded our tribe probably another three generations,” Tso said.
A lot of industry leaders say this is the future of dispensaries. It will be a couple of years before any more tasting rooms or lounges open in the valley.
The city passed an ordinance allowing marijuana lounges but Gov. Steve Sisolak put a two-year hold on it.
NuWu’s grand opening is Saturday for a VIP-only event. It will be open to the public Sunday.
