LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Education (NDOE) announced the state's 2019 high school graduates improved their ACT Composite scores from 17.7 to 17.9.
Nationally, 2019 graduates saw their scores fall one tenth to 20.7 from 2018, NDOE said. Nevada's scores still trailed behind the national average.
"I am encouraged that Nevada both improved and bucked the national trend," said Jhone Ebert, Superintendent of Public Instruction. "We acknowledge that we are still behind the national performance, but these results are in line with our goal of becoming the fastest improving state in the nation."
Nevada's ACT scores improved in English, math and reading, NDOE said. From 2018, English scores rose from 16.6 to 16.8; math scores rose from 17.8 to 18; reading scores rose from 18 to 18.2 and science scores held steady at 17.9.
Throughout the Silver State, more than 6,000 2019 graduates, approximately 18.7 percent, who took the ACTs two or more times had an average Composite score of 21.8, NDOE said. This was compared to an average Composite score of 16.9 percent, about 81.3 percent of 2019 grads, who took the test only once.
"While we saw some improvement this year, I have heard from school leaders that they would like additional supports for their teachers, students, and families," Ebert said. "[NDOE] is working closely with the ACT administrators, and school districts, to ensure targeted resources are made available to support and improve student results."
Nationally, 52 percent of of 2019 grads took the ACT with an average Composite score of 20.7, according to NDOE. Across the board, students in different racial groups saw their score go up from 2018:
- 13,193 Hispanic graduates improved their Composite average score from 16.4 last year to 16.7
- 9,810 White graduates improved their Composite average score from 19.9 to 20.1
- 2,662 African American graduates improved their Composite average score from 15.3 to 15.5
In 2019, 12 percent of Nevada students met all the ACT College Readiness Benchmarks, which was the same for 2018, NDOE said. Twenty percent of Nevada graduates met three of the four ACT College Readiness Benchmarks, which is up one percent from last year.
