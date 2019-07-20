LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Senate Republicans filed a lawsuit in Carson City on Friday to void two tax bills that they argue should have required a two-thirds vote.
The lawsuit challenges Senate bills 551 and 542. SB 551 got rid of a planned decrease in the state's modified business tax, and SB 542 kept in place the $1 technology fee on all DMV transactions.
Senate Republicans filed the lawsuit against Governor Steve Sisolak, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall, who also serves as president of the Senate, the Senate secretary, the Nevada Department of Taxation and the DMV for violating the Nevada Constitution.
"We have checks and balances for a reason, and eroding the two-thirds requirement is an unprecedented disregard for the constitution and creates a dangerous precedent," said Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer. "While there was ample money to fund education and other vital programs, Sisolak and Cannizzaro acted recklessly and their behavior created an unnecessary constitutional crisis at the expense of over 23,000 small business in Nevada."
"Less than the constitutionally required two-thirds of state senators voted to increase taxes and DMV fees through [SB] 542 and [SB] 551," Nevada Republicans said in a statement in regards to the lawsuit. "Both bills increase revenue to the state and their passage violates the long-standing constitutional protection adopted and overwhelmingly approved by Nevada voters."
The lawsuit Nevada Republicans filed on July 19 calls for a temporary restraining order, or a preliminary injunction if need be, before the bills go into effect on Sept. 30 and July 1, 2020, respectively.
The Carson City-based law firm of Allison MacKenzie, Ltd. is representing the Republicans in this case.
