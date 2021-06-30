LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada is reporting another massive gaming win in the month of May.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported a gaming win of $1.23 billion in May 2021. It shows massive gains from May 2020 when casinos were still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; a 20,970% increase from the previous year.
For the fiscal year starting July 1, 2020 through May 2021, Nevada's gaming win has increased 8.09%.
It also shows an increase in gaming from 2019, before the pandemic. NGCB reported a $981 million gaming win in May 2019, a difference of about $248 million when comparing May 2019 and May 2021.
