Las Vegas is ready to roll the dice on pre-pandemic normalcy

The Fremont Hotel and Casino during celebrations with live music and no mask or social distancing required.

 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada is reporting another massive gaming win in the month of May.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported a gaming win of $1.23 billion in May 2021. It shows massive gains from May 2020 when casinos were still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; a 20,970% increase from the previous year.

For the fiscal year starting July 1, 2020 through May 2021, Nevada's gaming win has increased 8.09%.

It also shows an increase in gaming from 2019, before the pandemic. NGCB reported a $981 million gaming win in May 2019, a difference of about $248 million when comparing May 2019 and May 2021.

