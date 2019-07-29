LAS VEGAS (AP) -- U.S. Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada is joining about 100 Democrats in the U.S. House in calling for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
Titus, a Democrat who represents Las Vegas, announced Monday her decision is based on what she called "mounting evidence" that the president repeatedly broke the law to protect his own interests.
I'm calling for an impeachment inquiry because of the mounting evidence that Donald Trump has repeatedly broken the law to protect his own interests. pic.twitter.com/w0mSHc9ewQ— Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) July 29, 2019
Titus cited special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, payments the president's lawyer and "fixer" arranged to silence two women who said they had extramarital affairs with Trump and the president's refusal to fully divest from his businesses.
“Democrat calls for impeachment amount to nothing more than a political temper tantrum," said Will Sexauer, executive director of the Nevada Republican Party said. "Two years and millions of dollars were wasted on a report that said what we already knew: Donald Trump was elected fair and square. It’s long past time for Democrats to stop being sore losers and get to work on the problems facing Americans.
“Now that the dean of Nevada’s Democratic congressional delegation has come out for impeaching the president, representatives Susie Lee and Steven Horsford, as well as senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, must come clean to Nevadans on where they stand.”
An impeachment inquiry is the first step in a lengthy process.
(1) comment
Another Democratic moron.
