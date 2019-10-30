LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada has received funding to help deliver "greener" rides in Clark County and Reno.
The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection has announced 10 clean-diesel school buses will operate in the Clark County School District and five low-emission utility trucks will help reduce pollution from older diesel vehicles in Reno. NDEP is helping Clark County and Reno purchase the clean vehicles through $478,000 in funding awarded to the state through the U.S. Envirnonmental Protection Agency Diesel Emission Reduction Act program, along with additional funding through Nevada’s Volkswagen Settlement Fund, according to a news release. The vehicles will reduce harmful diesel pollution in each vehicle by more than 80 percent.
Since 2008, NDEP’s Clean Diesel Program has reduced harmful air pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and other diesel exhaust emissions from older vehicles that predate modern emission standards, the release said. The program has distributed more than $6 million for clean air projects, including eco-friendly retrofits on more than 500 school buses and the replacement of 60 school buses statewide.
“Reducing pollution from diesel vehicles in Nevada is a critical component of protecting the public health of all Nevadans, and especially of the elderly and children, who are the most sensitive to pollution from diesel emissions,” NDEP administrator Greg Lovato said. “We are excited to utilize the latest round of DERA funds to help replace older school buses in Clark County with new clean-diesel buses to better protect the health of Nevada’s children. These projects underscore Nevada’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas pollution, improving air quality, promoting clean energy, and fostering a vibrant and sustainable future for all Nevadans.”
To learn more about how DERA projects are improving Nevada’s air quality, visit NDEP's website.
