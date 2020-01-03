LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Nevada is the second most bothered by robocalls in 2019, according to a study by Let’s Talk, which researches phones, phone plans and phone trends.
Using data from the Federal Trade Commission and Robocall blocking company, YouMail, Let’s Talk determined which states received the highest frequency of robocalls for 2019.
Nevada residents were estimated to have been robocalled 563 million times last year, while residents made more than 50 thousand complaints to the FTC about robocalls.
Maryland, Nevada, Colorado, Delaware and New Jersey made the top five list.
The least bothered state was Alaska. YouMail estimated the average calls per person was around 45 calls. By comparison, Nevadans received an estimated 300.
Let’s Talk also determined robocalls are happening with increasing frequency. The company suggests 58 billion robocalls were placed in 2019, up 22 percent from 2018.
The research shows the calls are being more frequently used by scammers. Scammers made up more than 45.7 percent of the calls, followed by alerts and reminders at 22.7 percent, payment reminders at 20.3 percent and telemarketing calls at 11.3 percent.
To learn more about the study, click here.
