NEVADA (FOX5) -- Two Nevada prisons have taken measures to reduce threats on property by enforcing lockdowns, moving inmates and implementing additional training for staffers, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.
Due to a rise in safety concerns at Ely State Prison and High Desert State Prison, the NDOC has begun locking down yards, conducting townhall meetings with inmates and supplying additional staff training on Field Force Operations and Mass Disturbance Response Techniques, according to Scott Kelley, public information officer for the Nevada Department of Corrections.
Prison leadership is working with Governor Sisolak's office about these concerns, Kelley said.
"This is challenging work, but our staff is going about it professionally and we're starting to see results," Kelley said in a statement. "The steps are diffusing threats and addressing staff's safety concerns, and now we're allowing some inmates to leave their cells in order to resume their work with Silver State Industries."
The lockdown protocol will remain in effect until the threats to staff have been eliminated, Kelley said.
No additional information about the safety concerns was immediately available.
