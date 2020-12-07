LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth is hosting a clothing drive with Las Vegas Fashion Council.
The clothing will be accepted at eight locations around the Las Vegas Valley until Dec. 18. NPHY is looking for warm weather clothes for those in need, including:
- Hats
- Scarves
- Gloves
- Coats
- Blankets
- Food gift cards
NPHY is accepting donations at the following locations:
