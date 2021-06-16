LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) has confirmed three cases of rabies in bats in the state.
The NDA Animal Disease Lab found two cases in Clark County and one case in Washoe County. Typically, the NDA lab confirms 10-20 cases of bat rabies a year.
NDA is urging pet owners to make sure their pets are vaccinated against rabies. In Nevada, rabies vaccination is required for dogs, cats and ferrets.
“It’s important to ensure individuals and domestic animals do not come in contact with bats,” NDA Animal Disease Lab supervisor Laura Morrow said. “If you or your animals have had contact with any bats, contact your local healthcare or veterinary provider immediately.”
NDA said any bats, dead or alive, that may have been in contact with people or domestic animals should be reported immediately. They also said to contact local animal control before attempting to pick up a bat. If someone is asked to collect a bat for possible testing, they should wear heavy-duty gloves and follow instructions provided by animal control.
“The only way to confirm rabies in any animal is through testing of postmortem brain tissue,” said NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Amy Mitchell. “Rabies is a fatal, but preventable disease. It is important for all animal owners to work with their local veterinarians to keep animals up to date on vaccinations, to protect both the animals and their owners.”
Bat activity typically increases from May to October, NDA said. It also said bats are the most common source of human and domestic animal transmission.
