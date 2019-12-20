LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A class of 22 officers from the Nevada Department of Public Safety pledged to protect and serve, eager for a bright future in the midst of a shortage of recruits for law-enforcement agencies nationwide.
"I'm extremely excited to go out and serve my community," said DPS Officer Kevin Bonilla, who will serve as a parole and probation officer to help rehabilitate offenders. His graduation ceremony was held at Cimarron High School in Clark County.
"It's a scary world out there right now -- it's people like us trying to make a difference out there," he said.
Departments across the valley, Nevada and the country are working to fill from a handful to hundreds of open positions among their ranks.
Nationwide, 66 percent of police departments report a decline in applications, according to the Police Executive Research Forum.
Numerous agencies also report shortages of manpower.
Law enforcement leaders cite factors such a hot job market where government agencies must offer competitive wages and pay, and increasing public scrutiny of actions by officers -- especially on social media.
"When you get new recruits, that's the lifeblood of your police department. That's your future," Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said.
NHP has dozens of positions open and plans to hold recruitment events in areas like Laughlin or Pahrump for their smaller posts.
"It's a very difficult job, it's a very demanding job, and at the same time it's a rewarding job," Smaka said.
Postings for Nevada Department of Public Safety careers can be found online here.
