LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Taxation has issued a notice advising consumers to avoid some marijuana products after they failed a secondary yeast and mold test.
The affected marijuana failed secondary total yeast and mold testing conducted by an independent testing laboratory, according to a news release. The results indicated total yeast and mold on the affected marijuana existed at levels of 11,193; 41,661; 36,082; and 39,971 CFU/g. The amount permitted under NAC 453D.780 is <10,000 CFU/g.
Additional samples are being sent for confirmation testing at a Nevada Department of Agriculture lab, the release said. Consumers -- especially those with suppressed immune systems or who are sensitive to the presence of yeast or mold -- who have purchased the affected marijuana are urged to avoid using the products until the results of the confirmation testing are received by the department.
The Department of Taxation believes the affected marijuana was sold as flower and pre-rolls between July 11 and Aug. 19 at Acres Medical, The Apothecary Shoppe and the Blackjack Collective, the release said. The affected marijuana was cultivated by D. H. Aldebaran Inc. and Las Vegas Natural Caregivers, LLC; it was harvested between May 28 and July 10.
The affected marijuana bears the following batch and lot numbers:
- DOSI popcorn/Joints/3.5g Harvest date: 5/28/2019 Batch #DOSI 052819 Lot #L1
- DOSI popcorn Harvest date: 6/17/2019 Batch #DOSI 061719 Lot #L1
- Funky Malawi 1g Harvest date: 7/10/2019 Batch #FM-07102019-01 Lot #FM-07102019
- Fruity Chronic Juice 1g/3.5g Harvest date: 7/10/2019 Batch #FGJ-07102019-01 Lot #FGJ-07102019
The batch and lot number can be found on the product's label, typically near the top, directly below the facility information, the release said.
There are no known reports of illness, the Department of Taxation said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has general information on how mold can affect people.
Consumers will be advised of the confirmation test results via a subsequent notice, the release said. The Department of Taxation hopes to have the results within a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.