LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Democratic members of Nevada's Congressional Delegation sent a letter Friday urging local leaders to replace a statue of late U.S. Senator Pat McCarran.
The statue currently resides at the National Statuary Hall Collection in Washington D.C. Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto penned the latter along with Congressional members Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee.
According to a release, the letter was sent to Governor Steve Sisolak along with Speaker Jason Frierson and Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro.
“While Senator McCarran fought for workers’ rights and sponsored legislation that helped shape the modern air travel industry, his dark legacy of virulent racism, anti-Semitism, and xenophobia have no place representing Nevada, especially in the United States Capitol,” the lawmakers wrote. “Our state’s statues in the United States Capitol should embody Nevada’s values as a compassionate, diverse, and welcoming state. A monument to a man who advocated bigotry is an affront to those ideals.
"As our country grapples with its history of systemic racism and at a time of rising anti-Semitism in the United States and around the world, removing the McCarran statue from the National Statuary Hall Collection would demonstrate to the nation that Nevada does not tolerate hate or bigotry," the letter continued. "It is far overdue to retire the McCarran statue and choose a better suited individual to represent us in our nation’s capital.”
The members also said they support the renaming of Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport. Congressman Mark Amodei was the only member of Nevada's delegation not included in the letter.
In 2017, Nevada State Senators proposed SB 174 to rename Las Vegas' airport to Harry Reid International Airport. The bill never made it past committee hearings.
McCarran was a Democratic U.S. Senator from 1933 to 1954. McCarran was criticized for anti-Semitic policies after the passage of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952
A request to Gov. Sisolak's office for comment was not immediately returned.
Harry Reid Airport . What a idiotic idea.... Perhaps it's time to stop naming public facilities for people that will fall from grace in the future. How about just calling it the Las Vegas International Airport ... no games, no favors just what it is LAS. Stop spending my tax dollars on stupid signs. Politicians never spend their own money on foolishness .. they spend ours ...
