LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some Nevada lawmakers want to explore options for allowing student athletes to get paid, following California's approval of a law allowing NCAA athletes to be financially compensated.
The newly signed law faces staunch criticism by the NCAA, which plans to legally challenge the legislation before it goes into effect in 2023. It allows athletes to receive payment for endorsements, appearances and coaching youth.
Former University of Nevada Reno running back and now Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson (D-Las Vegas) plans to work with State Senator Yvanna Cancela (D-Las Vegas) to explore options for Nevada students.
The possibility of the law being implemented in California and even Nevada drew concern from the head football coach of UNR, Jay Norvell, who called the changes "dangerous."
"It's going to affect what athletics looks like on a college campus because of the revenue that's brought in," said Norvell, who has coached both college and professional teams.
"Professional sports -- guys don't do the job, they get rid of them. I don't know if they want that in college athletics," he said, reminding people the vast majority of student athletes are seeking a college degree and education.
Frierson released the following statement:
As a former Division I football player at the University of Nevada, I know first hand the sacrifices that collegiate athletes make in order to get an education. I’m also aware of the significant benefit that others experience from that sacrifice.
My experience at Nevada was a positive one, but having known college athletes throughout the country for years, I recognize that not every athlete has had the same experience.
Whether it be creating a mechanism for a student athlete to share in the profit from the use of his or her image upon their completion of competitive sports, or at the very least ensuring that athletes are guaranteed support towards completion of their education if injured, we need to make sure that their sacrifice also includes the benefits commensurate with what they have given to our colleges and universities.
Senator Cancela and I have discussed the prospect of exploring what legislation might work for Nevada and I look forward to working with her and other state and national stakeholders to advance fair policy.
Cancela released a statement, as well:
"California created a law ensuring college athletes can be paid for use of their name and image. This is a monumental change for NCAA sports. To date, eight other states are considering a similar idea. I believe Nevada should be in that group. Athletes work hard and often generate tremendous revenue for their schools; all without pay. I believe this is fundamentally wrong and am exploring options for how we can change Nevada’s laws to address it."
Any proposals would be in the early stages of exploration, as the legislature does not reconvene until 2021.
