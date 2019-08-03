LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen were injured in a mass shooting at an El Paso shopping center on Saturday, according to Texas and local authorities.
Many Nevada politicians reacted in short statements extending sympathies from Las Vegas to El Paso.
"My heart breaks for the community of El Paso. We have to put an end to this gun violence epidemic. Enough is enough," Sen. Jacky Rosen said on Twitter. "We can do more. We must do more."
Gov. Steve Sisolak, in a tweet, said the news was heart shattering and that "communities across Nevada extend their most heartfelt condolences to all those impacted by today’s horrific act. Thank you to all the 1st responders for your bravery."
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she was heartbroken to see "such a horrible and unnecessary tragedy" in El Paso. She extended sympathies to Mayor Dee Margo.
Clark County said in a social media statement, "Las Vegas and Clark County sending love to El Paso today as it joins the growing list of places impacted by a mass shooting tragedy. We also feel the pain. Our thoughts and hearts go out to El Paso, Texas."
Another city that will never be the same. More families that will forever be changed. It’s time we pair our prayers with action instead of sitting on our hands. #GunSafetyNow #NeverAgain #ElPaso https://t.co/7z9GrUyJCn— Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) August 3, 2019
“The incident in El Paso today is another unfortunate reminder of the importance of ensuring that our officers are as best trained as possible to respond to active shooter threats," said the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Foundation," and that is the goal for building the most advanced reality based training center in the nation right here in Southern Nevada.”
Many reactions on social media from community members echoed the feelings of the October 1, 2017 massacre in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead.
After that shooting, hospitals and various agencies shared training with teams around the country to further prepare for an active shooter situation.
"Our team was heartbroken to see reports of today’s tragic mass shooting in El Paso, Texas," a representative from University Medical Center said:
As Nevada’s only Level I Trauma Center, UMC remains fully prepared to care for critically injured patients around the clock. While we certainly hope our community never witnesses another horrific mass shooting, our world-class team stands ready to work alongside first responders and provide the world-class care our community deserves.
Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas shares a parent company with Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso. When asked for comment, a spokesman for the hospital said "we feel it to be our obligation to share our post actions and lessons learned following the 1 October tragedy."
They said the Sunrise team has shared with state and federal agencies, hospitals and numerous emergency preparedness organizations their crisis response and protocol improvements since 1 October.
FOX5 also reached out to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Rep. Mark Amodei and the Nevada Republican Party, but did not hear back at the time of this writing.
For anyone in need of counseling or to talk to someone about post-traumatic stress disorder in the wake of the El Paso shooting, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center can be reached by clicking here, or by calling (702) 455-AIDE (2433).
The center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lied Building at 1524 Pinto Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.