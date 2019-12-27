LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A prison inmate is claiming the Nevada Department of Corrections violated her civil rights as she didn't receive proper medication to treat her Hepatitis C (HCV) disease.
Elizabeth Carley, 42, entered the Florence McClure Women's Correctional Center in Las Vegas in December 2012 after she was convicted of several charges, including theft and forgery, according to District Court records.
She plead guilty in January 2014 to forgery, establishing or possessing and establishing a financial forgery laboratory, theft and several counts of possession stolen credit cards, and was sentenced to a maximum of 215 months in prison.
In 2014, Carley said in her civil rights complaint against NDOC that she was diagnosed with HCV after a blood test was conducted. She claims she was not tested again until 2016, the same year she filed her first grievance against the facility for denying her treatment.
According to Carley's complaint, she was allegedly told at the time that her liver enzyme levels were considered too low for any possible treatment under NDOC policy. Her lab tests indicated that her enzyme levels were 1.3, when a level of 2.0 is required for treatment.
She filed at least three grievance reports throughout 2016 against medical staff at FMWCC, but officials denied her requests for HCV medication each time, according to court records.
Carley filed a civil rights complaint against NDOC officials and FMWCC in September 2017, claiming that her Eight Amendment rights were being violated after she had been denied treatment and medication for her disease.
"Cost and/or policy should not detour my physical need to medical treatment," Carley wrote in her complaint. "The fact that FMWCC/NDOC continually allow my serious medical need to progress without treatment despite availability, constitutes as cruel and unusual punishment."
HEPATITIS C TREATMENT
More than 3,000 cases of acute HCV were reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017. An estimated 2.4 million people in the United States are estimated to be living with HCV, according to CDC.
Symptoms of the disease include fever, fatigue, dark urine, clay-colored stool, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), joint pain and loss of appetite.
According to CDC, approximately 20 to 30 percent of those newly infected with HCV experience fatigue, abdominal pain, poor appetite and jaundice. HCV infections have a high chance of becoming chronic in most cases, around 75 to 82 percent of the time.
CDC said HCV is a common reason for liver transplants in the United States. Treatment for the disease can cost up to $30,000, but cost effective drugs have been known to cure 90 percent of patients within eight to 12 weeks of oral therapy.
Kaiser Health News (KHN), a nonprofit organization that covers healthcare policy and politics, said these treatments have replaced more costly measures that can cost upwards to $70,000 and last for 48 weeks of treatment, with a lower cure rate.
HCV IN U.S. PRISONS
A 2018 survey reported by KHN found that state prisons across the country failed to cure more than 140,000 inmates with HCV. Many prisons who responded to the survey cited high drug costs as the reason for denying treatment.
Nationwide, about 97 percent of inmates with HCV are not receiving treatment.
"People with a higher risk of passing the bloodborne virus by sharing needles, razors or toothbrushes," KHN reported. "The infection rate is much higher among the incarcerated than the general population, partly because nearly one-sixth of state prisoners are serving for drug offenses."
According to a recent study by CDC, approximately 17.4 to 23.1 percent of prison populations were found to have had prior exposure to HCV, suggesting a high prevalence in correctional settings.
However, exact numbers are unknown since many prisons don't test inmates for HCV.
"Given the high prevalence of HCV infection in correctional settings coupled with the fact that more than 10 million individuals pass through jails and prisons each year, as many as a million persons with undiagnosed HCV infection might come into contact with the correctional system each year," the study said.
In a 2014 survey by the Coalition of Correctional Health Authorities (CCHA) and the American Correctional Association (ACA), about 75 percent of U.S. prisons claimed that staff spent $100,000 or less for HCV testing.
Approximately three-fourths of respondents also spent less than $250,000 for pre-treatment evaluation and in terms of cost medications, just under a quarter of prisons said they spent more than $2 million.
When asked about future costs of HCV treatment, such as cost per patient and total cost per year, 27 jurisdictions estimated that the cost per patient would be approximately $110,000, though other estimates ranged from $10,000 to $250,000.
For total cost per jurisdiction, the average was estimated at $5 million, with a range between $500,000 to $25 million.
According to the ACA/CCHA study, while many correctional systems are treating HCV infection patients, there is wide variation in the approach to diagnosing those who may be at risk, and determining which patients to target for treatment.
"Due to great variability in the screening practices across the various correctional jurisdictions, it is difficult to accurately assess prevalence," the study said.
NDOC DENIES ALLEGATIONS
Carley filed an amended complaint in January 2019, and those who were named in the complaint responded in March, denying the allegations made against them, according to court documents.
The defendants named in the case included the current warden at FMWCC, Dwight Neven; former FMWCC warden Jo Gentry, NDOC director James Dzurenda, former NDOC director James Cox and FMWCC medical director Romero Aranus. Two medical supervisors were also named in Carley's complaint.
One of the medical supervisors in their response to the amended complaint claimed that Carley was enrolled in FMWCC's chronic care clinic and "is being monitored accordingly," but went on to say that they were "without sufficient knowledge and information" if further treatment was required.
In her amended complaint, Carley claims she was not regularly monitored until 2016, two years after her initial diagnosis. Carley reportedly told medical staff she had symptoms of jaundice, fatigue and serious abdominal pain in 2017, July 2018 and once more in November 2018.
According to her complaint, Carley said her liver enzyme levels could have been higher during the period of time she had not been tested. She also claimed she would be eligible for treatment if she weren't incarcerated.
Carley wrote in her complaint that the defendants are responsible "for creating and enforcing policy to refuse medical treatment for Hep C, requiring me to become sicker before I can become eligible for medical treatment, deliberate indifference to my serious medical need."
In their response, the defendants claim NDOC's policy on medical treatment for HCV has changed numerous times over the years. The defendants added that Carley "did not state a claim upon which relief can be granted."
The defendants also said they were not personally involved in the cause or proximate cause of Carley's allegations. They claimed in their response that they "acted in good faith" towards Carley.
"These answering defendants are immune from liability because the acts complained were of discretionary in nature and were performed while carrying out a statute or regulations," they claimed in their response.
They also said they couldn't be sued for monetary damages while "acting in their capacity in a civil rights action."
Court officials ordered Carley and the defendants to find a solution through mediation, and a session was held on Sept. 28, 2018, according to court documents.
Neither side was able to reach a settlement and the case is still ongoing.
