LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada is sitting on more than $950 million of unclaimed property.
It could be a payroll check, a refund, an old bank account, a safe deposit box, or a number of other things.
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine said there's an easy way to check if any of the money belongs to you.
"What we encourage everybody to do, is visit claimitnevada.org," Conine said. "You can go on and search your name, your neighbors name, it was just Valentine's Day so maybe if you forgot a gift, search your significant others name, see if they have unclaimed property so we can give it back."
Unclaimed property refers to property or accounts in which there has been no activity for a year or longer. After a period of time, whoever has the money turns it over to the state.
It's usually intangible, like stocks or uncashed paychecks, or it can also tangible assets - like the contents of safe deposit box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.