LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Nevada Highway Patrol troopers wrapped up 72 hours of checkpoints to scan freeways for suspicious devices and dangerous trucks, making sure transportation corridors were safe during the busy New Year celebrations.
Big rigs were inspected at stops off the I-15 at Apex and Sloan. Troopers used radiation detectors to monitor potential suspicious devices.
"We're looking for any type of nefarious activity," NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk said.
Arizona Department of Transportation officials assisted with the effort, using thermal technology and scanners to check for malfunctioning brakes, proper registration and licenses.
"If we have a crash with a semi, normally that's catastrophic and creates major delays," Buratczuk said.
Vehicles that were deemed unsafe were ordered to leave the freeway.
NHP hopes for state funding to purchase its own technology, for checkpoints in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.