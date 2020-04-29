LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - In honor of a trooper killed in the line of duty, the Nevada Highway Patrol will wear a memorial patch on their uniform through Spring 2021.

NHP Colonel. Dan Solow, has authorized all troopers statewide to begin wearing a Sgt. Ben Jenkins Memorial Patch on the right shoulder of their uniforms. This patch will be worn for a one-year period until the conclusion of National Police Week in Washington, D.C., which is set for May 9-15, 2021.

The expiration of the patch coincides with National Police Week 2021 where all fallen officers’ names from 2020 will be permanently added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C. commemorating each fallen officer’s sacrifice and service, NHP said.

Jenkins was fatally shot during a traffic stop March 27 near Ely. NHP said John Dabritz, 65, killed the 47-year-old trooper before stealing Jenkins' uniform and NHP vehicle. Dabritz was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Sgt. Jenkins Memorial Patches will be available to the public while supplies last through the Nevada Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF) website. The cost of each patch is $10 plus shipping, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Jenkins Family, NHP said.

These patches will be available on the IPOF website once non-essential businesses are permitted to open to allow for the patches to be shipped. Anyone who may be interested in a patch is encouraged to check back regularly on the IPOF website.

Once these patches are gone they will no longer be available.