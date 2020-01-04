LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said one person died in a single-vehicle, rollover crash northwest of Las Vegas Saturday morning.
NHP reported the crash on U.S. 95 at Snow Mountain about 12:20 p.m. on Jan 4.
A second person was ejected from the vehicle, but that person's condition was not immediately known. The left lane is blocked and NHP said to expect delays.
#breaking Fatal Crash US95 and Snow Mountain. Single Vehicle rollover, 1 ejected, 1 confirmed deceased. Left lane is blocked, expect delays in the area. PIO is enroute. #drivesafenv #buckleup #drivesober #nhpsocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 4, 2020
No additional details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Is this the first place looser of the year traffic death ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.