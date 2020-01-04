NHP GENERIC
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said one person died in a single-vehicle, rollover crash northwest of Las Vegas Saturday morning.

NHP reported the crash on U.S. 95 at Snow Mountain about 12:20 p.m. on Jan 4.

A second person was ejected from the vehicle, but that person's condition was not immediately known. The left lane is blocked and NHP said to expect delays.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(1) comment

Jimmy coors
Jimmy coors

Is this the first place looser of the year traffic death ?

Report Add Reply

