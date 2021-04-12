LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is honoring a K9 officer who died early Monday morning.
NHP said K9 Jill was a 5-year-old Springer Spaniel who served NHP's Northern and Southern Command as a narcotics detection dog.
NHP said Jill was rushed to a veterinary hospital Sunday night after suffering a medical emergency.
It’s with heavy hearts we regret to share the passing of K9 Jill, a 5yr old Springer Spaniel, served both Northern & Southern Commands as a narcotics detection K9. Her presence was a joy to anyone who met her, especially the elementary school students she loved to visit. pic.twitter.com/Y2QuJuqUMl— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 12, 2021
"Despite best efforts, K9 Jill succumbed to her illness," NHP said in a tweet. "The Nevada Highway Patrol will not be the same without her running up and down the halls in search of belly rubs."
NHP said Jill loved visiting elementary school students and that her presence was a joy to anyone who met her.
