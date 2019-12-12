CARSON CITY (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Education said high school students graduated at the highest rate ever at 84.11 percent for the Class of 2019.
The graduation rate increased by 3.26 percentage points since 2017, according to NDOE. Clark, Washoe and the State Public Charter School Authority (SPCSA) all showed increases in graduation rates.
"The rising graduation rate coincides with other positive trends reported this year, including 184 schools that increased their rating by one or more stars, and assessment outcomes that indicate that more of our students are demonstrating proficiency and college and career readiness," said Jhone Ebert, Superintendent of Public Instruction.
SPCSA saw the most dramatic jump in graduation rates since 2017, with a 12.51 point increase. According to NDOE, Clark County saw a 2.58 point increase, and Washoe County saw a 2.03 point increase.
Rural school districts, such as the Douglas County School District, improved its graduation rate by 3.73 points. The highest graduation rates in the state were Pershing, Eureka and Douglas counties, NDOE said.
Graduation rates for students across all racial/ethnic backgrounds also increased from 2017:
- American Indian/Alaska Native students increased 0.45 percentage points to 74.36 percent.
- Asian students increased 1.09 percentage points to 94.18 percent.
- Black students increased 4.45 percentage points to 72.18 percent.
- Hispanic students increased 3.25 percentage points to 82.95 percent.
- Mixed Race students increased 4.43 percentage points to 85.68 percent.
- Pacific Islander students increased 6.18 percentage points 88.52 percent.
- White students increased 3.16 percentage points to 87.34 percent.
"We are proud that all of our students are demonstrating progress, but we are committed to addressing achievement gaps for student groups, including for our American Indian/Alaska Native, Black, and Hispanic students, as well as students who are differently-abled, English language learners, and students who are eligible for free-or-reduced-price lunch," Ebert said.
"Expanding access to educational opportunities and ensuring equitable access to effective educators will be key to our efforts to provide every student who graduates with the tools they need to build a home, a life, and a future," he added.
