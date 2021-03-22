LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is urging reporting of unlicensed health care facilities after an increase in complaints.
Nevada DHHS said law enforcement has reported an increase of complaints regarding unlicensed residential health care facilities. In 2021, DHHS has received 26 complaints so far. In 2020, there were 68 complaints received and investigated, with some cases still open, and in 2019, the state saw 62 complaints.
DHHS officials said when they receive a complaint, they will either refer it to local investigators or take on the investigation itself. If DHHS conducts its own investigation, it could include an on-site visit, an order to stop operations, a fine and/or a requirement to get a license.
DHHS said residents at non-licensed facilities are more prone to neglect and abuse.
Complaints against facilities can be filed online at healthfacilitycomplaints.nv.gov or by calling 702-486-6515. If neglect, abuse or exploitation is suspected, Adult Protective Services can be reached at 702-486-6930 in Clark County or at 888-729-0571 statewide. You can find a list of licensed facilities in Nevada online at findahealthfacility.nv.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.