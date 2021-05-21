LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada has some of the most expensive gas in the United States, according to data from AAA.
AAA's Gas Prices website shows Nevada at $3.61 per gallon as the average price of gas. Clark County's gas prices are $3.64 on average; Washoe County has the highest average price of gas at $3.78 per gallon.
Nevada only trails California and Hawaii for top gas prices in the US. California has the most expensive gas at an average of $4.15 a gallon; Hawaii's gas is priced at $3.85 a gallon.
AAA Nevada spokesperson Sergio Avila said Nevada is typically in the top five most expensive states for gas because Nevada gets its gas from California, which produces some of the most expensive gas in the country. Nevada also has high taxes on gas, Avila said.
Avila said gas prices tend to creep up as more travelers hit the roads and there's increased demand. Last year was the exception with so many people staying at home during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gas was about $2.37 a gallon this time last year, Avila said. In 2019, gas was about $3.48 a gallon.
Avila said the current high gas prices are a signal or normalcy returning. Prices typically rise as we approach Memorial Day. Avila said it looks like prices will be higher now than they will be on Father's Day this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.