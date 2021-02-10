LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new affordable housing community has broken ground in the west Las Vegas Valley.
Decatur Commons will be located on S. Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive. According to its developer, HAND Construction, the community will offer 480 units total, with 240 units for low-income families and 240 units for low-income seniors.
Nevada HAND said it is will be its largest multi-family apartment community. The group said Decatur Commons is scheduled to be complete by summer of 2022 and pre-leasing is scheduled to begin this summer.
For more information, visit nevadahand.org or call 702-739-3345.
