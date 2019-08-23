LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada leaders expressed their concern and disappointment Friday about the uncertainty surrounding the pay negotiations between the Clark County School District and teachers union. The fear? A possible teachers strike in September.
Gov. Steve Sisolak, Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Speaker Frierson spoke to the press Friday afternoon amid on-going negotiations between CCSD and CCEA.
"We are calling on CCSD to fix this problem," Gov. Sisolak said. "We need to address funding for our schools, but we also have an obligation to fix the broken budget system."
"They created this mess, and now they need to fix it," Sisolak said.
Moments after Sisolak's press conference, the school district released a statement.
CCSD RESPONSE
"CCSD is abiding by the current contract with the CCEA for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years that was signed by John Vellardita, Executive Director of CCEA, and ratified by the CCEA membership in August 2018," CCSD wrote in a statement.
CCSD's offer to teachers includes: a 3-percent pay increase in 2019-20, step for eligible employees, a 4-percent increase in healthcare costs and additional compensation "if the district can find the funds."
CCSD defines step placement as "service credit" granted to full-time contracted instructors.
TEACHERS UNION RESPONDS
"We're not taking strike off the table," John Vellardita said Friday.
September 10 is still the deadline to reach an agreement with CCSD or else teachers will strike, but since Gov. Sisolak spoke out today, CCEA will not start strike preparations yet and hope to reach an agreement, according to CCEA leaders.
BIG PICTURE
Both Nevada leadership and CCEA have pointed fingers at the school district for failing to properly budget the funds allocate to teachers and the classroom.
"We remain committed to ensuring that education is a top priority," Cannizzaro said. "At the end of the day, who this benefits and who this hurts is teachers, and students and parents."
"Get in a room, lock the door and figure it out," Gov. Sisolak said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.