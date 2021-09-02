LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced an extension of a policy for large events regarding masks and vaccines Thursday afternoon to apply to large conventions.
Conventions with more than 4,000 attendees must now choose between two different types of operation: either the event must be fully masked, regardless of vaccination status, or the event can choose to only allow guests who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and forego masks.
The guidance follows a previous directive signed by Gov. Sisolak for large, indoor events. Following the announcement, the Las Vegas Raiders announced a mandatory vaccination policy, which allows them to avoid enforcing masks for games at Allegiant Stadium.
Masks won't be required for fully vaccinated attendees and conventions and conferences for counties with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission if all of the following conditions are met:
- The convention will have 4,000 attendees or greater;
- The convention is for a discrete period of time;
- The convention requires pre-registration;
- The convention is open only to those who have successfully completed pre-registration;
- The event operator maintains access control that effectively prevents unregistered or otherwise unauthorized persons from entering or attending the convention or any part thereof; and,
- The event operator requires proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination for every attendee at that event. If someone fails to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, they MUST NOT be admitted.
Gov. Sisolak's office said convention operators must implement a method of verifying vaccination status "that is accurate, effective and reliable." Conventions can allow guests that are partially vaccinated, like a guest who has only received one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, but that guest must wear a mask during the event.
Those who plan on holding a large event with a mask exemption for attendees that are fully vaccinated must submit a Large Event or Convention Masking Exception COVID-19 Certification Form to the State Department of Business and Industry and the applicable local health authority, such as the Southern Nevada Health District.
