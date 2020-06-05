LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and other elected leaders will speak to the media Friday morning to discuss racial injustices and ongoing protests throughout the state.
Sisolak will be joined by Attorney General Aaron Ford, State Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson and Assemblywoman Daniele Monroa-Moreno at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas at around 9:30 a.m.
In a release, Sisolak's office said the leaders will address recent protests regarding the death of George Floyd and systematic racism and injustice within black and minority communities.
FOX5 will carry the press conference on air and online.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(3) comments
We need to consider that ALL LIVES MATTER!!!
NOT just BLACKS. ALL LIVES MATTER. End of story
Lot of criminal Kenyans and drugs in Reno area !
Sizelscum worthless communist,nothing good from this dirtbag ,not on Nevada side !
