LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and other elected leaders spoke to the media Friday morning to discuss racial injustices and ongoing protests throughout the state.
Sisolak was joined by Attorney General Aaron Ford, State Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson and Assemblywoman Daniele Monroa-Moreno at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas at around 9:30 a.m.
The press conference followed a tense week of protests in Nevada and around the nation. Following protests Monday night, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer Shay Mikalonis was shot. Mikalonis was still in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.
"As a white man, a privileged white man, I don't know what it's like to live in fear of police intolerance," Sisolak said. "But as governor of the state of Nevada, it is my duty to help shepherd change on behalf of all Nevadans. And that should and would include policy change at the state level."
In a tense moment near the end of the press conference, a local columnist asked Sisolak and Ford to explain the difference between protests at the Governor's mansion and protests for the Black Lives Matter movement.
"There's a double standard and the double standard is going to stop in the state of Nevada," Sisolak said. "Those militia members, whatever you want to call them, carrying AR15's and AK47's, if these young black men that were out here protesting were doing that the past few days, what do you think would've happened?"
"The right to protest was afforded to the white folks who wanted to reopen Nevada, and they're now being authored to our protesting the fact that Black Lives Matter," Ford said.
We need to consider that ALL LIVES MATTER!!!
NOT just BLACKS. ALL LIVES MATTER. End of story
Lot of criminal Kenyans and drugs in Reno area !
Sizelscum worthless communist,nothing good from this dirtbag ,not on Nevada side !
