LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Governor's Office for New Americans (ONA) said Thursday that Nevada is ready to welcome refugees from Afghanistan amid an ongoing crisis in the country.
ONA said it wanted to reiterate its commitment to welcoming refugees and Special Immigrant Visa holders (SIV) as the US continues to try and shuttle people out of Afghanistan, which was recently taken over by the Taliban as US forces evacuated.
“We must not forget that Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holders are those who assisted our U.S. military operations and worked side-by-side with our American services members, including some of the many Nevada Veterans who proudly served overseas. Nevada has always been, and will continue to be a welcoming state for all, and we stand ready to play our part in resettlement efforts,” Governor Steve Sisolak said in a news release. “Now more than ever, I reiterate the State’s commitment to welcoming Afghan refugees and Special Immigrant Visa holders who are fearing for their lives and safety amidst the situation underway in Afghanistan. Additionally, to the men and women of Nevada who served in our nation’s Armed Forces in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, your State thanks you and your families for your sacrifice, courage and commitment.”
The state's refugee resettlement process is led by nonprofit organizations, with Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada serving as the Refugee Resettlement Office for Nevada. Two additional refugee resettlement offices are the ECDC African Community Center in Las Vegas and the Northern Nevada International Center in Reno.
State officials said Nevada has been preparing for an increase in new arrivals based on Pres. Joe Biden's possible increase of refugee admissions for 2022.
“The Governor’s Office for New Americans will continue to work with our refugee resettlement agencies as we remain committed in our support in welcoming all new refugees and SIVs into the State. They undoubtedly enrich and strengthen the fabric of Nevada. Their cultural and economic contributions make our State infinitely better,” said Charina de Asis, Director of the Governor’s Office for New Americans.
ONA said the state nor the refugee resettlement office have been informed by the federal government of any new expected arrivals from Afghanistan.
