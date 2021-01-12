LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Leaders around the world expressed condolences after learning that Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson died Monday night.

Adelson, 87, died from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma, the company said. Las Vegas Sands announced last week that Adelson would take medical leave for treatment.

Many leaders noted Adelson's humble beginnings before becoming one of the world's richest men. Adelson had large connections in politics as well as a GOP megadonor and adamant supporter of Pres. Donald Trump.

Here are the statements released by world leaders on the passing of Adelson.

U.S. LEADERS

While Pres. Trump has yet to respond to the passing of Adelson Tuesday morning, his son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted his condolences, calling Adelson a "true patriot."

Other US leaders tweeted condolences.

NEVADA LEADERS

GOV. STEVE SISOLAK

I was very saddened to hear of Sheldon Adelson’s passing. Sheldon was a man who believed in, succeeded in, and invested in bold and daring ideas that changed the State of Nevada. He came from very humble beginnings and rose to international prominence as an entrepreneur, a builder, and a philanthropist. He started as a customer, by building the preeminent computer convention in the world hosted by Las Vegas. He saw an opportunity, which many dismissed, and built the first convention center and resort complex on the Las Vegas Strip. His vision of Vegas as a premiere business destination had a dramatic impact, as other resorts adopted this new business model and conventions and business have become a critical part of our success. Sheldon led the charge to bring the NFL to Las Vegas, and largely through his determination and leadership, we are now the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. There is no doubt that the Adelson family has been among Nevada’s most charitable residents. From programs to help the homeless and hungry, support for our universities and schools, developing addiction clinics, building the Adelson School, the family’s generosity has touched every corner of our State. For me, in these difficult times, one act stands above all. Despite suffering significant economic losses due to the global pandemic, the shutdowns and limited business, due to mitigation protocols, Sheldon made a commitment to keep all of his Las Vegas employees paid and insured. That commitment helped keep thousands of Nevadans afloat during the most difficult of months, and Sheldon’s commitment will never be forgotten. Kathy and I extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Adelson, his children and all of his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

LAS VEGAS MAYOR CAROLYN GOODMAN

Beyond the public image and a Horatio Alger rise, Sheldon Adelson took Las Vegas to a new level of limitless tourism and convention success by bringing COMDEX (CES) into reality and building a five star hotel/casino empire. Little known but of enormous impact in our City was his enormous philanthropy and generosity. Mr. Adelson was a caring and religious man who quietly made lives much stronger and meaningful. Our prayers and condolences to Dr. Miriam and the Adelson family.

NEVADA ATTORNEY GENERAL AARON FORD

Sheldon Adelson is a man who has served our community in many ways: he was a pioneer in the casino and convention industry, a skilled businessman, and a philanthropist who funded a school, medical research, and countless other causes,” said AG Ford. “A man not born into wealth and privilege, Mr. Adelson was the son of immigrants who grew up sleeping on the floor of his family apartment in Boston. By the age of 12, he owned his first business and looked to the future with big dreams and a work ethic to match. By the end of his life, he had amassed over 50 companies. Mr. Adelson was a man who worked hard to further religious causes. His work within and for the Jewish community is world renowned and will be a legacy for generations. And after the death of George Floyd, he invited me to discuss race issues with his employees to foster unity within our community, resulting in Sands-sponsored programs in the community to improve race relations. I will be forever grateful for that. Through his deeds, Mr. Adelson has left a lasting mark on our community, and our Nevada family is grateful for his contributions. To his wife, Miriam, his children Gary, Mitchell and Shelley, and to all of his friends and family, I extend my deepest condolences.

SEN. JACKY ROSEN

I am saddened to hear of the passing of Sheldon Adelson. Sheldon and Miriam’s efforts to combat addiction and substance abuse in the Silver State changed the lives of many. As Jewish leaders, we also shared a deep concern for the rise in anti-Semitism and joined efforts to help combat hate. My thoughts are with Dr. Miriam Adelson and Sheldon’s entire family during this difficult time.

SEN. CATHERINE CORTEZ MASTO

Sheldon Adelson’s vison helped transform Las Vegas from a small desert city into a world-class tourism destination. The Silver State’s massive business, entertainment, and convention industries are what they are today because of his life’s work and his dedication to building a Las Vegas that can cater to everyone from entrepreneurs to international travelers. My thoughts are with his family during this time.

REP. STEVEN HORSFORD

Sheldon Adelson left an undeniable mark on Las Vegas. Through his vast philanthropic efforts, he created new educational opportunities for Southern Nevada’s children and helped thousands of teens and adults struggling with opioid addiction overcome their illness. His legacy will live on through the Adelson Educational Campus and the Adelson Clinic, and Nevadans will continue to benefit from his generosity. I send my condolences to the entire Adelson family during their time of grief.

LAS VEGAS CONVENTION AND VISITORS AUTHORITY CEO AND PRESIDENT STEVE HILL

Sheldon was a visionary entrepreneur and played a pivotal role, as both a customer and then as a resort developer, in establishing Las Vegas as the preeminent convention and meeting destination in the world. He also saw the promise of what a premiere stadium would mean to this city and was the driving force behind that project. On behalf of the LVCVA, I wish to express my deepest sympathies to Dr. Adelson, their children and grandchildren, and to the entire Las Vegas Sands family.

NEVADA SEN. MAJORITY LEADER NICOLE CANNIZZARO

Sheldon Adelson built one of the world’s most recognizable gaming brands, and his impact has been felt across Las Vegas and around the world. It was heartening to many Nevada families that when the COVID crisis closed our resorts and casinos, he continued payroll and benefits for thousands of employees in the face of difficult economic circumstances. He and Dr. Adelson’s personal generosity led to the founding of the Adelson Clinic, which has helped many Nevadans through the difficult road to recovery from substance abuse over the last 20 years. I offer my condolences to Dr. Adelson and the entire Adelson family for their loss.

CLARK COUNTY COMMISSION CHAIRMAN MARILYN KIRKPATRICK

My deepest condolences to his family and the team members at his properties. We are thankful for so many of the wonderful contributions he has made to our community. He was committed to our veterans and Nellis families across the valley and to fighting opioid addiction, assisted his team members with building numerous community gardens, and has long been a pillar of Nevada’s Jewish community. May his memory be a blessing.

DEREK STEVENS, CEO OF CIRCA, THE D AND GOLDEN GATE CASINOS

This is a sad day for Las Vegas. Mr. Adelson brought so much innovation and capital to Las Vegas. He personally kept LVS afloat after 9/11 and created so many jobs in our Valley. His leadership will be missed.

WORLD LEADERS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Adelson "will forever be remembered" for his work strengthening ties between the U.S. and Israel. In a statement Tuesday, Netanyahu called Adelson "one of history's greatest donors to the Jewish people." Adelson's death was announced earlier Tuesday. Adelson was a staunch supporter of Netanyahu, launching a free newspaper called Israel Hayom that served as an unofficial mouthpiece for the Israeli leader.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.