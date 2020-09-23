LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Gaming Control Board filed a four-count complaint against a downtown Las Vegas casino for allegedly keeping a woman in custody for theft, despite evidence she didn't commit a crime, the complaint said.
According to the complaint, Boyd Gaming's Fremont Casino, located on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas, conducted a botched investigation into an alleged theft. The complaint stems from an incident on Nov. 24, 2019 in which a patron accused another of stealing money from slots.
The two women involved were playing slots near each other, according to the complaint. One of the women is seen on surveillance footage at a slot playing, cashing out and then moving. When the accused woman went to the same machine as the first patron, the accuser claimed that there was money left on the machine, about $200.
Security later found the accused woman on the casino floor, sitting at another machine. The NGCB claims that rather than calmly conducting the investigation, Fremont security grabbed the woman by the neck and arm from behind before placing her in handcuffs and taking her into custody.
According to the complaint, the woman was in the Fremont security office professing her innocence for about 90 minutes. NGCB alleges that Fremont security berated the woman, not listening to her side of the story.
"Although there were ample avenues available to reconstruct the alleged events, Fremont personnel failed to pursue those avenues," the complaint read. NGCB claims the investigation was "factually flawed" and incomplete.
The complaint further alleged that the property didn't adequately investigate the security footage, which NGCB said would exonerate the accused woman, and that Fremont security provided LVMPD with false information.
Eventually, the accused woman reluctantly paid the amount equal to the alleged theft, $202 cash, while still claiming innocence. The money was given to the patron accusing the woman of theft. Later, that patron was seen on surveillance footage cashing out a voucher from her pocket for $202.
Receipts from the slot machine and surveillance show the woman lied about being stolen from, the complaint alleged.
"Other Fremont personnel, including surveillance and slot personnel, were also negligent in interpreting the available video and relevant slot reports that, if examined properly, would have exonerated the accused patron," the complaint reads.
The NGCB will meet Thursday to discuss a possible fine or suspended license for the property. Boyd Gaming said Wednesday they have no comment on the complaint.
