LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Public Safety Division of Probation and Parole conducted an operation on Halloween night in Clark County in an effort to prevent contact between supervised sex offenders and children.
The goal of Operation Scarecrow was to give specific instructions to sex offenders whose criminal histories include sexual convictions against minors, and to those having special conditions prohibiting contact with children during their terms of supervision, according to a Nevada DPS news release.
Offenders were restricted on Halloween from participating in any activity that could potentially lure children to or near their homes, the release said. Offenders were instructed to stay at home, not answer their doors for trick-or-treaters, darken their residences, not display Halloween decorations and not distribute candy.
Parole and Probation officers conducted surveillance and home and employment visits to monitor and ensure compliance and look for violations, the release said.
Only one arrest was made during Operation Scarecrow, according to the release. However, the arrest was made because of a violation of the offender's regular supervision conditions and was not specific to Halloween.
During the operation, officers made 27 home contacts and attempted four others, visited four community events and conducted 46 surveillance activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.