LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada DMV is warning the public of people trying to sell their DMV appointments online.
DMV Director Julie Butler said scammers are booking DMV appointments and trying to sell them on Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.
“Appointment scams haven’t been a huge problem in Nevada but we don’t want anyone to be taken advantage of,” Butler said. “We check every customer at the door to ensure they are the same person who booked the appointment.”
One person attempted to use a "purchased" appointment at the North Decatur DMV office on April 13 and was turned away because the name on the appointment didn't match the name on the identification presented.
DMV officials said the only way to set up a legitimate appointment is on the DMV's website. DMV appointments are non-transferable, event among family members and friends, officials said. Anyone who can't keep an appointment is asked to cancel it.
