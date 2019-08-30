CARSON CITY (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is alerting motorists about a speeding ticket scam.
According to a statement from the DMV, hackers are sending out emails, purportedly from the DMV, about alleged traffic violations that can only be paid with a credit card.
The emails hackers have been sending demand payment of a fine within 72 hours and contain links for "EasyPay," or to contest the citation, the DMV said.
"The Nevada DMV does not issue traffic citations or collect fines," said DMV Director Julie Butler. "It’s unfortunate that these criminals are posing as the DMV to scam innocent people. Don't click on the links. The scammers are after your personal information and your device could be infected with malware."
Citations in Nevada are written by law enforcement officers, and handled in municipal courts. The DMV said Nevada does not have an automated system for traffic enforcement.
Motorists are never notified of a violation by email, according to the DMV.
