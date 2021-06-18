LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is reporting a spike in recovered stolen vehicles at its Las Vegas offices.
The DMV has recovered 27 stolen vehicles worth over an estimated $1 million in 2021. In May alone, the DMV recovered 10 stolen vehicles.
“The person trying to register the car at the DMV is usually a victim who loses both the car and the money they paid for it,” DMV Compliance Enforcement Administrator J.D. Decker said. “You need to be especially wary of cars coming from out-of-state and sellers who want cash.”
The DMV said a common scheme is to sell a rental car that is still under contract and hasn't been reported stolen. The DMV said someone may also buy a vehicle that was stolen from a home, parking lot or an auto dealer. The DMV said experiences auto thieves can take a vehicle without damaging it and provide fraudulent documents for the vehicle, such as the title.
Decker said the best way to detect a fraudulent vehicle sale is to bring the car to a DMV inspection station and have the vehicle checked there before the sale is completed. The DMV said the service is free and no appointment is needed. The DMV can check whether the car has been reported stolen and look for red flags in the sale.
The Nevada DMV provided the following tips and warning signs for car buyers in private party sales:
- If the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Be prepared to walk away without buying.
- A private party seller must provide a title to the vehicle. A Bill of Sale by itself is not acceptable. Look at the title carefully for poor print quality or other signs of forgery.
- Be wary of sellers who want cash or to transfer funds through PayPal or similar services.
- Do not purchase a car on an empty lot or public parking lot. Complete the sale at the DMV as suggested or at the seller’s residence.
- Check the ID of the seller and snap a photo of it if possible. Be particularly wary of sellers who have an ID from one state and car registration from another.
- Inspect the car for signs that it may be a rental or dealer inventory. Has a small sticker or a sign in the window been removed? Inspect the vehicle for flood damage as well.
- An auto dealer must have a fixed place of business. Nevada dealers are not allowed to sell vehicles from homes, parking lots or empty corners. Dealers must have business licenses in any state.
