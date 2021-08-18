LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced it is now offering motorists an opportunity to select specialty license plates when they get an original vehicle registration online.
The agency said it has been offering online vehicle registration since 2009, but has only been offering the standard Nevada plate style through their website. Specialty plates, which support charitable causes, only were available through DMV offices until now.
The Nevada DMV said its online registration service now offers 16 specialty plates, including the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Raiders, and more plates will be added online each month.
The DMV said since the start of the pandemic, about half of the state's vehicle registrations have been completed online.
