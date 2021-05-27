LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation won a national award for its online Unemployment Insurance (UI) filing system.
Nevada DETR received the award from the National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) for "its dedication to reducing fraud and waste in the [UI] system."
The award is for Outstanding State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES) for the 2020 calendar year. The SIDES award is given to states who utilized SIDES for more than 50% of their overall claim volume in the previous year, in line with US Department of Labor goals. In Nevada, employers used SIDES for 60.75% of their initial and additional claims in 2020.
“I’m so proud of the hard work the people at DETR do every day. To be recognized nationally for their commitment to efficiencies and improvements is really exceptional,” DETR director Elisa Cafferata said.
